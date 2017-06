«Sie sassen in einer Falle aus Rauch»

Dong ethnic minority women march along a field as they carry packages of 'zongzi', or rice dumpling, during a local festival in a village at Liping County, Guizhou Province, China June 17, 2017. Picture taken June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA.

