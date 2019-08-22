Ein Pelikan schlägt alle

Mixed Gulls. Kuwait.
Photographer: Mohammad Khorshed, Kuwait. Category: Birds in the Environment. GOLD AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ‘Low tide reveals the beauty of the coastal environment. The intertidal zone is also a good feeding area for seabirds, and so a lot of gulls and herons gather because of the abundance of life. I waited for many days to get the perfect combination of elements for the photo I had in mind: still water at low tide, beautiful clouds and of course the birds. I took this photo using a drone and the magic lasted just a short time before the rising tide altered the scene.’
DJI drone with FC6310 built-in camera. 8.8mm (equivalent to 24mm) focal length; 1/500 second; f/6.3; ISO 800.
Rufous Hummingbird Selasphorus rufus. Colorado, United States of America.
Photographer: Madeline Nolan, United States of America. YOUNG BIRD PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR SILVER AWARD WINNER
Photographer’s Story: ‘My family and I travelled to Creede, Colorado. My mom had just got a new camera and a big lens. Every morning, I would wake up, borrow the equipment and take pictures of the hummingbirds in the national forest. Some days, I would shoot for hours. I was able to capture this adorable female Rufous Hummingbird sticking her tongue out! I had never seen that before. It was not easy to capture and I am thrilled I was able to get such a Neat shot.’
Canon EOS 7D MkII with Sigma 50-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM lens. 600mm focal length; 1/320 second; f/7.1; ISO 1,000.
Welcome Swallow Hirundo neoxena. Laratinga Wetlands, South Australia.
Photographer: Georgina Steytler, Australia. Category: Birds in Flight. SILVER AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ‘I was at Laratinga Wetlands in South Australia in April 2018. I initially went to photograph waterfowl when I noticed dozens of Welcome Swallows diving about the surface of the water. I am attracted to the challenge of shooting birds in flight and swallows present the ultimate challenge due to their small size and quick, erratic flight. There was a beautiful mist so I decided to shoot backlit against a dark background (trees in shade on opposite bank) and try to capture some of the atmosphere. I used the ‘spray and pray’ approach to photography (ie rapid frame rate and loads of pictures) and needed a lot of luck to get this shot.’
Canon EOS 1DX MkII with Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM lens. 600mm focal length; 1/5,000 second; f/5.6; ISO 160. Handheld.
Little Egret – Egretta garzetta. Pusztaszer, Hungary.
Photographer: Csaba Tökölyi, Hungary. Category: Attention to Detail. SILVER AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ‘It had been a long night, lodged in a hide set up for nocturnal species. After those long dark hours packed with action photography the breaking dawn presented a real treat. A Little Egret in wonderful breeding plumage stopped by and was standing at close range in the golden light of dawn reflected on the water’s surface. The elongated scapular feathers covered the bird like a gown in the lovely morning light. Instead of using wide-angle, I looked for a composition with my telephoto lens to try to record a different kind of image.’
Nikon D7200 with Nikon 300mm f/2.8 AF-S VR lens. 300mm focal length; 1/640 second; f/7.1; ISO 1,600. Tripod. Water-level hide.
Reeves’s Pheasant Syrmaticus reevesii. Xinyang City, Henan Province, China.
Photographer: Hu Yi, China. Category: Bird Behaviour. BRONZE AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ‘This image shows two male Reeves’s Pheasants, performing an elaborate display that I refer to as their ‘dancing steps’. The behaviour is designed to attract the attention of the nearby female. The species is one of the most splendid and attractive of all protected birds in Xinyang City, Henan Province.’
Canon EOS 1DX MkII with Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM lens. 600mm focal length; 1/1,000 second; f/7.1; ISO 4,000.
Eurasian Starling Sturnus vulgaris. Negev Desert, Israel.
Photographer: Chris Gomersall, United Kingdom. Category: Garden and Urban Birds. HONOURABLE MENTION.
Photographer’s Story: ‘Having spent the day watching and photographing a large flock of Starlings feeding at a landfill site in the Negev Desert, some friends and I tried to predict where they might go to roost that night. We ended up at a power station near Be’er Sheva close to dusk, just in time to witness this pre-roost gathering. I barely had time to leap out of the car and grab a couple of shots before the birds moved on somewhere else. I chose to convert the image to black and white in post-production, to emphasise its graphic qualities.’
Nikon D4S with Nikon 200-400mm f/4 AF-S VR lens. 200mm focal length; 1/640 second; f/5.6; ISO 400. Handheld.
Australian Pelican Pelecanus conspicillatus. Perth, Western Australia.
Photographer: Diana Andersen, Australia. Category: Attention to Detail. HONOURABLE MENTION.
Photographer’s Story: ‘I have always been fascinated by the ability of large-billed birds to be so dexterous when preening. It seems to me like trying to slice cake with an axe. I was photographing a preening pelican that had been swimming in a tourist area lake. The water in the lake is very dark and exposing for the white feathers made the background even darker. The pelican removed a feather which stuck to its bill. It opened its bill and shook to remove the feather. A trail of water droplets rained down from water that had accumulated in the tip while preening its wet feathers.’
Canon EOS 5D MkIII with Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM lens. 214mm focal length; 1/2,000 second; f/5; ISO 2,000. Handheld.
Snowy Owl Bubo scandiacus. Saskatchewan, Canada.
Photographer: Chad Larsen, Canada. Category: Garden and Urban Birds. GOLD AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ‘My wife and I had been photographing Snowy Owls for a couple days during the Christmas Holidays in Saskatchewan. On this morning, I returned to the same area and could not believe what I was seeing… an all-white Snowy Owl on a quaint white church! Trying to focus on a white owl set against a very light backdrop proved to be very difficult. However, my biggest challenge was getting into a central position without disturbing this peaceful moment: I knew an opportunity like this might never happen again.’
Canon EOS 7D MkII with Sigma 150-600 f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM lens. 562mm focal length; 1/2,000 second; f/6.3; ISO 500. Handheld.
Purple-crowned Fairy Heliothryx barroti. Rancho Naturalista, Costa Rica.
Photographer: Ivan Sjögren, Sweden. Category: Bird Behaviour. GOLD AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ?Small natural pools deep into the rainforest make a perfect place for hummingbirds to have a quick bath. I was blessed to witness this behaviour in Costa Rica early one morning. The birds hover over the water for a little time and then make small dips beneath the surface. I was able to capture the moment as a Purple-crowned Fairy left the water. The idea of using flash to highlight the rocks on the bottom of the water made the water look golden.?
Canon EOS 70D with Canon EF 400mm f/5.6L USM lens. 400mm focal length; 1/250 second; f/5.6; ISO 640. Handheld. Flash.
Great Dusky Swift Cypseloides senex. Iguasu Falls, Misiones Province, Argentina.
Photographer: Helen Moore, United Kingdom. Category: Birds in the Environment. BRONZE AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ‘I was travelling in South America last year and visited the Argentinian side of Iguasu Falls. The whole spectacle was more magnificent than I expected. After the hype, so often things are disappointing; but Iguasu was overwhelming. And it was made better still by the Great Dusky Swifts – there were just so many of them. They nest behind the falls and goodness knows how they fledge. But fledge they do, and when I was there adults were repeatedly flying in and out of the cascade feeding young which were clinging to the rocks underneath.’
Canon EOS 5D MkIII with Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM lens. 100mm focal length; 1/2,500 second; f/8; ISO 320.
Great Cormorant Phalacrocorax carbo. Kiskunság National Park, Hungary.
Photographer: Thomas Hinsche, Germany.
BEST PORTFOLIO WINNER
Photographer’s Story: ‘Cormorants are one of the most effective and successful hunters in the bird kingdom. Capturing the moment of hunting in an image was a great success for me, and it was at the beginning of the cold month of February that I succeeded in taking this picture. At this time of year the fish are slower because of the cold and the hunting is easier. The prey in this scene was a dwarf Catfish.’
Canon EOS 5D MkIV with Canon EF 500mm f/4L IS II USM lens. 500mm focal length; 1/1,600 second; f/5.6; ISO 4,000. Tripod. Hide.
Northern Goshawk – Accipiter gentilis. Trøndelag, Norway.
Photographer: Pål Hermansen, Norway. Category: Attention to Detail. GOLD AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ?This mature Goshawk was photographed while it visited a feeding place in the forest. Instead of taking standard images, showing the whole bird, I decided to put on a very long lens and try to pick out details in the feathers. When the feet appeared, I saw the image I had been dreaming of.?
Olympus EM-1 MkII with Canon EF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM lens. 800mm focal length; 1/250 second; f/7.1; ISO 1,000. Tripod. Hide.
Black Skimmer Rynchops niger. Ocean City, New Jersey, United States of America.
Photographer: Nikunj Patel, United States of America. Category: Birds in Flight. GOLD AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ‘Black Skimmers are one of my favourite birds and I love spending time in the summer observing and photographing them. Skimmers have a light and elegant flight, with steady wingbeats. They fly low over water and dip their lower mandible just below the surface, feeling for tiny fish and snapping them up with deadly speed, and making high-speed turns in mid-flight. On a nice summer evening, I arrived at a colony of nesting seabirds on a beach to photograph Black Skimmers flying in, bringing fish for the new-born chicks. I decided to set up low on the beach as it would give me an eye-level perspective with the birds. A few skimmers had gathered at the edge of the shoreline and were having a vigorous bathing session. As some of them took off, I saw one flying low and straight towards me. Luckily, I was able to acquire focus, press the shutter and capture a beautiful image of the bird flying straight at me. Black Skimmers rely on open beaches for nesting and raising their young, with direct access to the water for feeding. Coastal development and our own love of the same beaches have left them with few safe places to nest. The image was captured in the summer of 2018 at Ocean City, New Jersey, USA. The Black Skimmer is an endangered species in the state of New Jersey.’
Nikon D850 with Nikon 600mm f/4 lens. 600mm focal length; 1/3,200 second; f/5.6; ISO 250. Tripod.
Mallard Anas platyrhynchos. Hungary.
Photographer: Tamás Koncz-Bisztricz, Hungary. YOUNG BIRD PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR GOLD AWARD WINNER.
Photographer’s Story: ‘It’s late winter, and Hungary’s soda lakes are full of life, both above and below the surface of the water. These lakes are a sanctuary for a wide variety of water birds including Eurasian Teal, Eurasian Spoonbill, Great Egret, Greylag Goose, Greater White-fronted Goose, Common Black-headed Gull, Mediterranean Gull, Eurasian Coot, Grey Heron, and other birds. There is a nice, but unknown hidden lake between the village of Tömörkény and Pálmonostora. It is surrounded by reeds and sedges and therefore it is impossible to observe and photo the diverse life it harbours without causing disturbance. I took this aerial photograph by a remotely controlled drone which causes almost no disturbance when used properly: the shape, colour and sound of this machine do not correspond to any predator. I used a special technique to slowly approach the birds from very high altitude, the same method used by conservation experts to count the population of the birds for scientific purposes. Here we can see wild Mallards stirring up the muddy water and leaving lines in the water, coloured yellowish-brownish by organic materials. Sometimes you can see a purple tinge to the water, the result of organic matter released from decomposing reeds. The sparkling colour pallet of the image in the photograph is also influenced by the blue sky and the reflection of white clouds on the water surface.’
DJI drone with inbuilt DJI FC300C camera. Focal length 3.61mm (20mm equivalent); 1/100 second; f/2.8; ISO 118.
Der Beitrag Ein Pelikan schlägt alle erschien zuerst auf Zoom Fotoblog.