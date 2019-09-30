Ausserirdisch

Gut in Form: Am Budapester Marathon rennt einer der Teilnehmer als Zauberwürfel mit. (29. September 2019, Balazs Mohai/EPA/Keystone)
Alisa Efimova and Alexander Korovin of Russia compete during the pairs short program at the Figure Skating-ISU challenger series in Oberstdorf, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
DOHA, QATAR – SEPTEMBER 29: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica prepares to compete in the Women’s 100 Metres semifinal during day three of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA, SC – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaycee Horn #1 and Sherrod Greene #44 of the South Carolina Gamecocks attempt to intercept a pass intended for Asim Rose #10 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
DOHA, QATAR – SEPTEMBER 29: Angelica Moser of Switzerland competes in the Women’s Pole Vault final during day three of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Luke Donald of England plays their third shot on the 17th hole during Day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on September 29, 2019 in St Andrews, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
epaselect epa07877812 French Felix Bouvet in action during men’s K1 Wildwater Final of the 2019 ICF Canoe World Championships in La Seu d’Urgell, Spain, 28 September 2019. Bouvet placed second. EPA/Enric Fontcuberta
Athletics – World Athletics Championships – Doha 2019 – Women’s Marathon – Doha, Qatar – September 28, 2019 Belarus‘ Volha Mazuronak and Portugal’s Salome Rocha in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Der Puck und ein Stock kommen auf Biels Torhueter Jonas Hiller zu, im Eishockey Meisterschaftsspiel der National League zwischen dem EHC Biel und HC Lugano, am Samstag, 28. September 2019, in der Tissot Arena in Biel. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
