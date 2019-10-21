In Bronze getaucht

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 20: Competitors pose during the IFBB Australian National Championships at the Plenary on October 20, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer can’t gets glove on a two-run home run by New York Yankees‘ DJ LeMahieu during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Participants run past the India Gate as they take part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 19: Daniel Johnson of the 36ers gets fouled going to the basket during the round three NBL match between the Adelaide 36ers and the Brisbane Bullets at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on October 19, 2019 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
WILMINGTON, NC – OCTOBER 19: A triathlete prepares her cap and goggles as the sun rises during the IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina on October 19, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: A Green Bay Packers fan looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 16: The Radcliffe Women’s Heavyweight Crew team trains on the Charles River in preparation for the Head of the Charles Regatta on October 16, 2019 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Harvard women’s crew teams compete as Radcliffe Crew to honor all-women’s Radcliffe College, which merged athletics departments with Harvard in 1976. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
