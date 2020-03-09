Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds - Gewinnen Sie Tickets 8. Juni 2020, Hallenstadion Zürich – Exklusive CH-Show!

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds gilt als einer der weltbesten Live-Acts und spielt auf seiner Tour in insgesamt 19 Ländern inklusiv sechs Shows in UK. Am 8. Juni spielt er eine exklusive Schweizer Show im Hallenstadion Zürich.

Über Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Live:

«Joyous and unexpectedly triumphant» - The Guardian *****

«Tense and thunderous at times, tender and cathartic at others. It’s masterful» - The Independent *****

«An extraordinary response to the unimaginable» - The Telegraph *****

Die SonntagsZeitung verlost 20 x 2 Sitzplätze in der Kategorie 1.

So nehmen Sie teil Infos einblenden Per Telefon (CHF 1.50/Anruf) Rufen Sie an und teilen Sie uns Ihren Namen und Ihre Adresse mit: Tel. 0901 500 071 Per SMS (CHF 1.50/SMS) Senden Sie eine SMS mit dem Code SZ1 sowie Ihrem Namen und Ihrer Adresse an die Nr. 3113 Per Internetsolution.ch/sz/leserangebot1 Teilnahmeschluss: Mittwoch, 25. März 2020, 24.00 Uhr