Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds - Gewinnen Sie Tickets
8. Juni 2020, Hallenstadion Zürich – Exklusive CH-Show!
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds gilt als einer der weltbesten Live-Acts und spielt auf seiner Tour in insgesamt 19 Ländern inklusiv sechs Shows in UK. Am 8. Juni spielt er eine exklusive Schweizer Show im Hallenstadion Zürich.
Über Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Live:
«Joyous and unexpectedly triumphant» - The Guardian *****
«Tense and thunderous at times, tender and cathartic at others. It’s masterful» - The Independent *****
«An extraordinary response to the unimaginable» - The Telegraph *****
Die SonntagsZeitung verlost 20 x 2 Sitzplätze in der Kategorie 1.