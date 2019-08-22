Influencerin zeigt eigenen Töffunfall – bloss eine Werbeaktion?

An Influencer Is Defending Her Decision To Post A Photoshoot Of Her Motorcycle Accident On Instagram she also denied to me that the Smartwater featured in one of the professional photos is a brand endorsement https://t.co/pXe5HDcCF3pic.twitter.com/r7tuXUNAS1 — Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) 19. August 2019

Am Anfang erhielt sie viel Zuspruch, doch dann mischten sich immer mehr Skeptiker unter die Kommentarschreiber. Sie fragten, weshalb Mitchell die Bilder überhaupt veröffentliche und warum diese gestellt aussähen. Vor allem aber: Weshalb die Marke der Wasserflasche auf dem einen Bild so gut sichtbar sei. Eine Redaktorin von Buzzfeed nahm die Kritik auf und konfrontierte Mitchell damit. Diese liess daraufhin ihren Post verschwinden. Sie stritt vehement ab, die Bilder getürkt und Werbung für die Wassermarke gemacht zu haben. Die Flasche sei rein zufällig so prominent ins Bild geraten. Auch die Firma bestritt, eine geschäftliche Beziehung zu Mitchell zu unterhalten.

Freund bei Töffunfall verloren

In einem ausführlichen Post verwahrte sich die Influencerin gegen die Anschuldigungen und pries die «heilende» Kraft von Instagram. Sie habe vor drei Jahren ihren Freund bei einem Motorradunfall verloren und habe sich damals gefragt, ob es Sinn mache, jemals wieder auf ein Motorrad zu sitzen. Sie sei sehr bewegt gewesen, als sie erfahren habe, dass Bilder ihres Unfalls existieren. «Ich teilte sie auf meinem Feed mit Menschen, die seit Jahren mit mir auf einer Reise sind, weil ich wusste, dass sie verstehen würden, was sie mir bedeuten, und ich verstand, was sie für sie bedeuten.»

Die Kritiker konnte sie damit nicht besänftigen. Sie sind weiterhin der Meinung, Mitchell habe den Unfall gestellt. Die Verletzungen seien viel zu oberflächlich, wird unter anderem moniert.

this is so staged! falling to the pavement while in motion does not leave a black stain on the skin, it leaves you scratched and bleeding. — Leandro Tami (@leandrinux) 19. August 2019

She “explains” all in her instagram stories about her now famous accident *cough*. Apparently she knew herself that her neck was totally ok so she toilet her own helmet off. And her supposedly more appropriate jacket that is no where in the photo. I naturally believer it all ???? — Belinda, Thornback to you! (@BelindaJoy79) 20. August 2019

What even minor road rash looks like. pic.twitter.com/ImdEGHqcKg — Will Work For Bread (@DPellsado) 20. August 2019

Thankfully a model was there to help her. Who knows what would have happened otherwise! There could have been an ugly person in frame :O — John Gaynor (@TehAfton) 20. August 2019

Was vor drei Wochen genau passiert ist, lässt sich vorderhand nicht ermitteln. Klar scheint: In einem Business, in dem Aufmerksamkeit die Hauptwährung ist, wird es nicht der letzte gepostete Unfall sein.