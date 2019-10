Schütze eröffnet Feuer an Studentenparty – 2 Tote

Numerous people reportedly shot, some fatally, at a homecoming party in Greenville believed to be attended by students from nearby Texas A&M Commerce. Follow @BenRussellNBC5 for updates https://t.co/wBVqtZW2xU#breaking#massshooting#texasnewspic.twitter.com/7M8NF8k8vO

— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) October 27, 2019