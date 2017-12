Streit über Agrarzölle

epa06368009 A woman passes by a work of art featured in the street art project 'Laman Seni' in Shah Alam, Malaysia, 05 December 2017. Laman Seni is organized by a local council and aims to redefine un-used and un-utilized spaces and encourage creativity among youth and student artist, as well as and make a useable space for the community while enhancing the urban condition, to improve the standard of life in the neighborhood where the art is displayed. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

